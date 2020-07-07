As China faces a deteriorating relationship with the United States, state-backed media says Beijing can learn from history and find a balance based on strength and courage. Photo: Reuters
Korean war lessons: China and US can be friends ‘if China is a rival they cannot beat’
- Commentary from a People’s Daily social media arm says lessons from the conflict that started 70 years ago can be applied to a new cold war with the US
- Xiakedao article says China learned that it needs to defend itself and the peace and stability of East Asia
Topic | US-China relations
