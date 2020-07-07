Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong a week ago. Photo: Sun Yeung
Foreign firms in Hong Kong face ‘huge insecurity’ over national security law
- Vague language, broad provisions and clause stating they could be punished for imposing sanctions has companies concerned
- Sources say legislation could be a wake-up call for businesses to re-evaluate their engagement with China
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong a week ago. Photo: Sun Yeung