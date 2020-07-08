This July 6 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Galwan Valley along the disputed border between India and China. China and India appear to have dismantled recent construction on both sides of the border. Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP
Satellite images show Chinese troop withdrawal from front line with India
- Both countries have committed to de-escalate the situation in the Galwan Valley following a deadly clash between troops last month
- The latest pictures appear to show that PLA troops and equipment have withdrawn to a position away from the front line
Topic | China-India relations
This July 6 satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Galwan Valley along the disputed border between India and China. China and India appear to have dismantled recent construction on both sides of the border. Photo: Maxar Technologies via AP