China insisted it did not ban foreign visitors from Tibet, but did try to ‘manage and protect travellers’. Photo: Reuters
China vows to ban US officials who ‘act abominably’ over Tibet
- Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian says Americans will face visa restrictions in retaliation for US sanctions
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked travel curbs on American visitors to region and accused Beijing of human rights abuses
Topic | US-China relations
