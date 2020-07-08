China insisted it did not ban foreign visitors from Tibet, but did try to ‘manage and protect travellers’. Photo: Reuters
China vows to ban US officials who ‘act abominably’ over Tibet

  • Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian says Americans will face visa restrictions in retaliation for US sanctions
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked travel curbs on American visitors to region and accused Beijing of human rights abuses
Catherine Wong
Updated: 8:26pm, 8 Jul, 2020

