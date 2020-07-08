Le Yucheng said both countries should work out new ways to communicate and manage conflicts. Photo: Handout
US ‘megaphone diplomacy’ risks turning small matters into a crisis, warns Chinese minister

  • Foreign vice-minister Le Yucheng tells online conference that the two sides should find ways to carry on communicating and cooperating
  • Minister insists he is optimistic about future relations and the current ‘dark clouds’ will pass and let the sun shine again
Wendy Wu
Updated: 10:52pm, 8 Jul, 2020

