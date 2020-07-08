Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have overseen an increasingly close relationship between the two countries. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Xi tells Putin: China and Russia should stand firm against unilateralism

  • Chinese leader calls for two countries to strengthen cooperation amid a fast-changing global situation
  • Telephone conversation follows growing tensions between China and India – which both have long-standing strategic partnerships with Moscow
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 9:43pm, 8 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have overseen an increasingly close relationship between the two countries. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE