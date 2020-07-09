Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said lists could be made of resolvable and unresolvable differences. Photo: EPA-EFE
US, China should reconcile and make 3 lists, says Foreign Minister Wang Yi

  • Wang cites ‘the most serious challenges in 40 years of relations’ and is the most senior Chinese official in months to advocate warmer ties
  • China’s policies towards the US have not changed and it is ready to resume suspended talks if US is willing, he says
Teddy Ng
Updated: 1:10pm, 9 Jul, 2020

