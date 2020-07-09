India and China have agreed to disengage after a military build-up on their Himalayan border, but tensions remain. Photo: AFPIndia and China have agreed to disengage after a military build-up on their Himalayan border, but tensions remain. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute may force South Asian neighbours to pick a side

  • Smaller countries in South Asia have sought to avoid being dragged into the hostility between New Delhi and Beijing
  • But observers say it will become harder to maintain this neutrality
Updated: 6:00pm, 9 Jul, 2020

India and China have agreed to disengage after a military build-up on their Himalayan border, but tensions remain. Photo: AFP
