India and China have agreed to disengage after a military build-up on their Himalayan border, but tensions remain. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute may force South Asian neighbours to pick a side
- Smaller countries in South Asia have sought to avoid being dragged into the hostility between New Delhi and Beijing
- But observers say it will become harder to maintain this neutrality
Topic | China-India border dispute
India and China have agreed to disengage after a military build-up on their Himalayan border, but tensions remain. Photo: AFP