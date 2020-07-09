The National Science Foundation revealed 16-20 cases of researchers failing to disclose foreign ties. Most of them were related to China. Photo: ShutterstockThe National Science Foundation revealed 16-20 cases of researchers failing to disclose foreign ties. Most of them were related to China. Photo: Shutterstock
The National Science Foundation revealed 16-20 cases of researchers failing to disclose foreign ties. Most of them were related to China. Photo: Shutterstock
Vast majority of US research institute disclosure violations related to China

  • Since 2018, the National Science Foundation found all but two of 16 to 20 disclosure violations were related to China
  • The revelation comes as the US has cracked down on perceived foreign interference in the sciences
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 8:00pm, 9 Jul, 2020

