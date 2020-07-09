A motorist is given a Covid-19 test in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city. Photo: AFPA motorist is given a Covid-19 test in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city. Photo: AFP
China warns of ‘unknown pneumonia’ more deadly than coronavirus in Kazakhstan

  • Statement from embassy warns that death rate is ‘much higher’ than coronavirus and says local authorities have yet to identify cause
  • Kazakh authorities have reimposed Covid-19 lockdown in some parts of the country amid a spike in pneumonia cases last month
Wendy Wu
Updated: 11:13pm, 9 Jul, 2020

A motorist is given a Covid-19 test in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city. Photo: AFP
