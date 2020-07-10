US acting assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific David Helvey. Photo: Handout
Catherine Wong
US-China competition in Indo-Pacific a ‘marathon, not a sprint’, says acting assistant secretary of defence

  • Head of Washington’s regional strategy David Helvey calls on ‘like-minded partners’ to defend international order
  • Conflict ‘not inevitable’ but countries cannot sit ‘idly by’ while Beijing bends and disregards rules
Updated: 2:58pm, 10 Jul, 2020

