The US Navy sent two aircraft carrier groups, the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan, to conduct drills in the South China Sea last week. Photo: AFP/US Navy
Beijing blasts US over ‘provocative military acts’ in the South China Sea
- Defence ministry claims United States ‘carried out navigational hegemony’ by repeatedly sending warships to the region
- US aircraft carrier groups conducted drills in the area last week while Chinese navy held its own exercises near contested Paracel Islands
Topic | South China Sea
The US Navy sent two aircraft carrier groups, the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan, to conduct drills in the South China Sea last week. Photo: AFP/US Navy