The US Navy sent two aircraft carrier groups, the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan, to conduct drills in the South China Sea last week. Photo: AFP/US NavyThe US Navy sent two aircraft carrier groups, the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan, to conduct drills in the South China Sea last week. Photo: AFP/US Navy
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing blasts US over ‘provocative military acts’ in the South China Sea

  • Defence ministry claims United States ‘carried out navigational hegemony’ by repeatedly sending warships to the region
  • US aircraft carrier groups conducted drills in the area last week while Chinese navy held its own exercises near contested Paracel Islands
South China Sea
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 5:30pm, 10 Jul, 2020

