Does British backlash await Hong Kong national security law migrants?

  • Several think tanks in Britain have warned sudden influx of Hongkongers could put pressure on public services
  • Nearly 3 million people could qualify for pathway to citizenship
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Holly Chik
Updated: 11:30am, 13 Jul, 2020

