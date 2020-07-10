Indian, US and Japanese warships pictured on a 2015 exercise. The Australian navy is set to join in the next round. Photo: AFP
India set to invite Australia to join Malabar naval exercises
- Military sources say offer to join Japan and America in four-way drill is logical next step after the two countries agreed to improve cooperation last month
- New Delhi has moved to strengthen relations with Asia-Pacific nations as its relationship with China deteriorates
Topic | China-India relations
