China /  Diplomacy

China vows ‘reciprocal action’ against critics of Xinjiang policies after US sanctions move

  • Beijing says it will target ‘institutions and individuals who have acted egregiously on Xinjiang affairs’
  • It was responding to Washington’s sanctions on Chinese officials it deems responsible for human rights abuses in the region
Topic |   Xinjiang
Jun Mai in Beijing and Catherine Wong

Updated: 9:00pm, 10 Jul, 2020

