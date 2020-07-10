Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not give details of the reciprocal measures. Photo: Kyodo
China vows ‘reciprocal action’ against critics of Xinjiang policies after US sanctions move
- Beijing says it will target ‘institutions and individuals who have acted egregiously on Xinjiang affairs’
- It was responding to Washington’s sanctions on Chinese officials it deems responsible for human rights abuses in the region
Topic | Xinjiang
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not give details of the reciprocal measures. Photo: Kyodo