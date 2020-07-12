Protesters in Ahmedabad call for a boycott of Chinese goods. Photo: AFPProtesters in Ahmedabad call for a boycott of Chinese goods. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Why India and China’s latest dispute could cost both sides dear

  • Tensions are running high following last month’s deadly clash in the Himalayas and calls are mounting for a boycott of Chinese goods.
  • But China has invested billions of dollars in India, which also relies heavily on imports from the world’s second biggest economy
Topic |   China-India relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 8:07am, 12 Jul, 2020

