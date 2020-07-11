US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace after giving a joint statement in New Delhi on February 25. Photo: APUS President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace after giving a joint statement in New Delhi on February 25. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace after giving a joint statement in New Delhi on February 25. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

New Delhi still hesitates to take side in China-US rivalry despite deadly border clash

  • Fears of becoming a subordinate ally to the United States have so far kept India from fully embracing the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy
  • ‘China’s strategic goal is to stabilise relations with India in order to prevent the US wooing it away and avoid a two-front war,’ analyst says
Topic |   China-India relations
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 10:22pm, 11 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace after giving a joint statement in New Delhi on February 25. Photo: APUS President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace after giving a joint statement in New Delhi on February 25. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace after giving a joint statement in New Delhi on February 25. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE