US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace after giving a joint statement in New Delhi on February 25. Photo: AP
New Delhi still hesitates to take side in China-US rivalry despite deadly border clash
- Fears of becoming a subordinate ally to the United States have so far kept India from fully embracing the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy
- ‘China’s strategic goal is to stabilise relations with India in order to prevent the US wooing it away and avoid a two-front war,’ analyst says
