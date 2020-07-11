Medical specialists wearing protective equipment work at the coronavirus disease testing facility in Almaty, Kazakhstan, earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
China and Kazakhstan try to smooth over ‘deadly pneumonia’ row
- Chinese ambassador reaffirms ties in phone call to Kazakh health minister
- WHO says many cases in the Central Asian nation were likely Covid-19 but just not diagnosed correctly
Topic | Kazakhstan
Medical specialists wearing protective equipment work at the coronavirus disease testing facility in Almaty, Kazakhstan, earlier this month. Photo: Reuters