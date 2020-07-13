Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (left) with US ambassador to Brazil Todd Chapman, at July 4 celebrations. Photo: AFP
China, US diplomats in Brazil air their differences on Twitter
- Chinese ambassador hits back over claims of Xinjiang sterilisations and payments to scientists at American universities
- Dispute echoes larger disagreements between the two countries
Topic | US-China decoupling
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (left) with US ambassador to Brazil Todd Chapman, at July 4 celebrations. Photo: AFP