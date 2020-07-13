USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68) carrier strike groups steam in formation in the South China Seaon July 6, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFEUSS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68) carrier strike groups steam in formation in the South China Seaon July 6, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Nimitz (CVN 68) carrier strike groups steam in formation in the South China Seaon July 6, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
US military moves will be repelled in South China Sea and its allies may be harmed along the way: Beijing

  • Chinese navy researcher say ‘US double standards cannot disguise its real motives’ on disputed territory in one of Beijing’s public posts about the issue
  • China’s Southern Theatre Command used social media to try to sow doubt about US loyalty to allies such as India
Kristin Huang
Updated: 2:18pm, 13 Jul, 2020

