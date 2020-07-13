The Chinese flag flies behind razor wire at a housing compound in China's western Xinjiang region. Photo: AFPThe Chinese flag flies behind razor wire at a housing compound in China's western Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
The Chinese flag flies behind razor wire at a housing compound in China's western Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China hits back, sanctioning US officials in response to Xinjiang ban

  • Beijing follows through on its promised retaliation for Washington’s move to hold individuals to account
  • Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio among those facing sanctions in latest tit-for-tat move
Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong
Updated: 4:05pm, 13 Jul, 2020

