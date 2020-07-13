Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers during a visit to Ladakh near the border with China earlier this month. Photo: APIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses soldiers during a visit to Ladakh near the border with China earlier this month. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China-India border row: why Narendra Modi won’t let fire and fury ignite a war

  • Modi has taken an aggressive stand in the bloody territorial dispute but he will not risk an all-out conflict, observers say
  • The anti-China protests and the tough talk do not reflect broader public sentiment or the realities of a military campaign, they say
Topic |   China-India border dispute
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 5:30pm, 13 Jul, 2020

