Aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan travels through international waters while conducting routine flight operations on July 4. Photo: US Navy via EPA-EFE
Beijing’s claims in South China Sea ‘unlawful’, says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- Move comes amid heightened tensions between two superpowers over trade, coronavirus pandemic, human rights, and Chinese policy in Hong Kong and Tibet
- China is already retaliating against numerous US sanctions and penalties on various issues
Topic | South China Sea
