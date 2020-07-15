Experts say there are some safeguards for individuals in the extradition treaties, although they may not fully protect them from requests for offences under the national security law. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong extradition treaty partners wait to see how national security law plays out
- 20 countries have agreements with Hong Kong but some have already suspended their deals, others are reviewing arrangements
- Concern that Article 55 could override articles in extradition pacts preventing transfer from Hong Kong to the mainland, says law professor
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
Experts say there are some safeguards for individuals in the extradition treaties, although they may not fully protect them from requests for offences under the national security law. Photo: Bloomberg