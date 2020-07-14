A Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) interceptor missile launcher. Photo: AFPA Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) interceptor missile launcher. Photo: AFP
Beijing says it will sanction Lockheed Martin after US gives green light to Patriot missile deal for Taiwan

  • The US aerospace giant is the chief contractor in a US$620m deal to upgrade the island’s defences
  • Beijing says move is retaliation for State Department’s approval for deal – the seventh signed off by the Trump White House
Catherine WongLawrence Chung
Catherine Wong and Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:08pm, 14 Jul, 2020

