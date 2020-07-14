Beijing and Tehran are reportedly negotiating a deal that could see China invest up to US$400 billion in 100 projects in Iran. Photo: ShutterstockBeijing and Tehran are reportedly negotiating a deal that could see China invest up to US$400 billion in 100 projects in Iran. Photo: Shutterstock
China urges other nations to oppose US calls for more sanctions on Iran

  • It follows report of a draft 25-year investment and security deal between Beijing and Tehran
  • Foreign ministry also blames Washington for Iran scaling back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear pact
Kinling Lo
Updated: 8:30pm, 14 Jul, 2020

