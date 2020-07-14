Aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) (right), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) (left) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) sail in formation during a drill in the South China Sea, last week. Photo: EPA-EFEAircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) (right), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) (left) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) sail in formation during a drill in the South China Sea, last week. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

US South China Sea stand new but no surprise, analysts say

  • American position meant to drive a wedge between China and other claimants, analyst says
  • United States is also ‘changing its attitude to peaceful resolution’ of the disputes
Topic |   South China Sea
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:19pm, 14 Jul, 2020

