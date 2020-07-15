British telecoms firms have seven years to remove Huawei equipment from the 5G network. Photo: Reuters
China hits out at UK Huawei ban, but British politicians complain Boris Johnson did not go far enough
- Members of the British Prime Minister’s Conservative Party complain that it could take seven years to remove the Chinese tech giant’s products form the country’s 5G network
- Chinese foreign ministry promises to take ‘all necessary steps’ to protect interests as state media calls for ‘public and painful retaliation’
