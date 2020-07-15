Beijing and New Delhi have yet to reach consensus on how to end their border dispute. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute: military leaders meet again in bid to ease tensions
- Commanders discuss details of second phase disengagement to pull back troops and equipment from disputed border
- But former diplomat says talks may continue for months as Beijing and New Delhi continue to disagree on key issues
Topic | China-India border dispute
Beijing and New Delhi have yet to reach consensus on how to end their border dispute. Photo: AFP