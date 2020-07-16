US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad speaks with a monk at the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in the Tibet Autonomous Region in May 2019. Photo: US Mission to China via APUS Ambassador to China Terry Branstad speaks with a monk at the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in the Tibet Autonomous Region in May 2019. Photo: US Mission to China via AP
US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad speaks with a monk at the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in the Tibet Autonomous Region in May 2019. Photo: US Mission to China via AP
China /  Diplomacy

China summons US ambassador Terry Branstad over American actions on Hong Kong

  • Beijing calls on US envoy to ‘correct the mistake’ of Hong Kong Human Autonomy Act and Trump’s order stripping city of special status
  • Recent US actions are deemed ‘interference’ into China’s internal affairs
Topic |   US-China relations
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 2:23am, 16 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad speaks with a monk at the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in the Tibet Autonomous Region in May 2019. Photo: US Mission to China via APUS Ambassador to China Terry Branstad speaks with a monk at the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in the Tibet Autonomous Region in May 2019. Photo: US Mission to China via AP
US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad speaks with a monk at the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa in the Tibet Autonomous Region in May 2019. Photo: US Mission to China via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE