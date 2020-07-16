A US Navy MQ-4C Triton drone was seen flying towards the southeast of Taiwan on Wednesday. Photo: HandoutA US Navy MQ-4C Triton drone was seen flying towards the southeast of Taiwan on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
US spy drone seen over South China Sea headed for Taiwan, Chinese think tank says

  • United States could be seeking to track Chinese navy’s underwater activities in the region, observer says
  • It comes as Washington steps up military presence after formally rejecting most of Beijing’s claims to the waterway
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 16 Jul, 2020

