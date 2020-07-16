Foreign Minister Wang Yi said relations between China and France had significance far beyond the bilateral arena. Photo: Xinhua
China, France ‘major stabilising forces’ in a changing world, says Foreign Minister Wang Yi
- He calls for more cooperation between the two countries, including high-level visits, during strategic dialogue
- Tensions have been rising between Beijing and the EU over the coronavirus pandemic, the Hong Kong national security law and human rights
