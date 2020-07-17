An aerial view of the Qilianyu Islands in the Paracel chain, which China claims. Tensions have been rising over the resource-rich South China Sea. Photo: AFPAn aerial view of the Qilianyu Islands in the Paracel chain, which China claims. Tensions have been rising over the resource-rich South China Sea. Photo: AFP
South China Sea: will rival claimants be emboldened by US policy shift?

  • Washington’s tougher line on the contested waterway gives China’s neighbours some leverage in negotiations, observer says
  • But they are expected to carefully balance relations between the two superpowers to avoid getting caught in the middle
Holly Chik
Updated: 5:00am, 17 Jul, 2020

