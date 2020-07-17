Only Hongkongers born after 1997 and their dependents are currently eligible for the British National (Overseas) passport. Photo: Nora TamOnly Hongkongers born after 1997 and their dependents are currently eligible for the British National (Overseas) passport. Photo: Nora Tam
Only Hongkongers born after 1997 and their dependents are currently eligible for the British National (Overseas) passport. Photo: Nora Tam
Britain’s plan to extend citizenship to young Hongkongers short on detail

  • Home Secretary floats proposal to include city residents born after 1997 handover to China in BN(O) passport offer
  • 3 million people in Hong Kong already eligible for residency offer made in wake of national security law
Stuart Lau
Updated: 7:30pm, 17 Jul, 2020

