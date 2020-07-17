The US Navy said two of its aircraft carrier strike groups carried out dual exercises in the South China Sea to boost their combat readiness. Photo: US Navy
US Air Force surveillance plane spotted off south coast of China, think tank says
- E-8C aircraft seen reconnoitring near Guangdong province for third time this week, South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative says
- US Navy says two aircraft carrier strike groups led by USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan carried out tactical air defence exercises in region to maintain combat readiness
Topic | South China Sea
The US Navy said two of its aircraft carrier strike groups carried out dual exercises in the South China Sea to boost their combat readiness. Photo: US Navy