The US Navy said two of its aircraft carrier strike groups carried out dual exercises in the South China Sea to boost their combat readiness. Photo: US NavyThe US Navy said two of its aircraft carrier strike groups carried out dual exercises in the South China Sea to boost their combat readiness. Photo: US Navy
US Air Force surveillance plane spotted off south coast of China, think tank says

  • E-8C aircraft seen reconnoitring near Guangdong province for third time this week, South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative says
  • US Navy says two aircraft carrier strike groups led by USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan carried out tactical air defence exercises in region to maintain combat readiness
Teddy Ng

Updated: 5:52pm, 17 Jul, 2020

