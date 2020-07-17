Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said Beijing had shared interests with the country and was not motivated by geopolitical considerations. Photo: EPA-EFEChinese foreign minister Wang Yi said Beijing had shared interests with the country and was not motivated by geopolitical considerations. Photo: EPA-EFE
China promises to strengthen Central Asia ties amid struggle with US for influence

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells counterparts from five former Soviet republics that Beijing will help tackle post-coronavirus challenges
  • Region is a vital energy source and is key to China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative
Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 8:06pm, 17 Jul, 2020

