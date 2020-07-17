The Chinese Communist Party flag: A spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry says a reported plan to ban entry for all members of China’s ruling Communist Party would be an antagonistic move by the US. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China relations: Beijing says banning 92 million Communist Party Chinese from America ‘ridiculous’
- Senior US officials reported to be working on draft of presidential order but proposal not yet put before President Trump
- China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman says proposal an affront after Communist Party helped lift Chinese from poverty and build modern nation
