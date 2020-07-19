A crewman from a Vietnamese coastguard ship looks out at Chinese military vessels in the South China Sea in 2014. The countries’ disputes over the waterway go back decades. Photo: ReutersA crewman from a Vietnamese coastguard ship looks out at Chinese military vessels in the South China Sea in 2014. The countries’ disputes over the waterway go back decades. Photo: Reuters
A crewman from a Vietnamese coastguard ship looks out at Chinese military vessels in the South China Sea in 2014. The countries’ disputes over the waterway go back decades. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

As Vietnam takes more assertive approach to South China Sea, Beijing tries to manage tensions

  • Chinese diplomat meets with Vietnamese counterpart to discuss the waterway, while Beijing-backed investment institution loans US$100 million to bank in Vietnam
  • Moves come just days after US secretary of state rejects most of China’s claims to South China Sea
Topic |   South China Sea
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 6:30pm, 19 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A crewman from a Vietnamese coastguard ship looks out at Chinese military vessels in the South China Sea in 2014. The countries’ disputes over the waterway go back decades. Photo: ReutersA crewman from a Vietnamese coastguard ship looks out at Chinese military vessels in the South China Sea in 2014. The countries’ disputes over the waterway go back decades. Photo: Reuters
A crewman from a Vietnamese coastguard ship looks out at Chinese military vessels in the South China Sea in 2014. The countries’ disputes over the waterway go back decades. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE