Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and pictured with Zhang Yikun, who is facing fraud charges over donations to a rival party, at a parliamentary Lunar New Year celebration. Photo: Weibo
Fraud probes into New Zealand’s main parties raise questions over Chinese money and influence
- Three suspects, including a man who has been accused of working for Beijing, are facing trial over donations to the National Party and have now been linked to an investigation into Labour funding
- The allegations have heightened concern about ways the democratic system could be manipulated as the country prepares for elections later this year
Topic | New Zealand
