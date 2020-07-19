Athletes at the closing ceremony for the 2018 Games. Photo: AFPAthletes at the closing ceremony for the 2018 Games. Photo: AFP
Athletes at the closing ceremony for the 2018 Games. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Could Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics be hit by boycott over Xinjiang Muslim camps?

  • China has been accused of detaining more than a million Uygurs and other minorities in camps and faces increasing international outrage
  • US senators have already called for a boycott and growing tensions with other Western countries could prompt further support for the measure
Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 10:16pm, 19 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Athletes at the closing ceremony for the 2018 Games. Photo: AFPAthletes at the closing ceremony for the 2018 Games. Photo: AFP
Athletes at the closing ceremony for the 2018 Games. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE