Hong Kong anti-government protesters at a victory rally for President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei after the January election. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece accuses Taiwan’s ruling party of meddling in Hong Kong affairs
- People’s Daily publishes commentary that describes the Democratic Progressive Party as a ‘black hand’ that is ‘destabilising’ Hong Kong
- Article says pro-independence forces have colluded to undermine China’s national sovereignty
Topic | Taiwan
