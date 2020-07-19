Hong Kong anti-government protesters at a victory rally for President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei after the January election. Photo: ReutersHong Kong anti-government protesters at a victory rally for President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei after the January election. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece accuses Taiwan’s ruling party of meddling in Hong Kong affairs

  • People’s Daily publishes commentary that describes the Democratic Progressive Party as a ‘black hand’ that is ‘destabilising’ Hong Kong
  • Article says pro-independence forces have colluded to undermine China’s national sovereignty
Kristin Huang
Updated: 9:30pm, 19 Jul, 2020

Hong Kong anti-government protesters at a victory rally for President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei after the January election. Photo: ReutersHong Kong anti-government protesters at a victory rally for President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei after the January election. Photo: Reuters
