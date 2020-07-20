The British Union Jack flag is pictured in front of the British Consulate General in Admiralty, Hong Kong. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is expected to announce changes to the Hong Kong treaty when he addresses Parliament on Monday. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Any UK move to suspend extradition treaty interferes in domestic affairs and will meet retaliation, says China
- Chinese foreign ministry spokesman condemns British remarks on national security law and Uygur human rights
- The timing of Beijing’s promise of countermeasures coincides with a visit to London by US Secretary of State to formulate a joint US-UK strategy on China
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
