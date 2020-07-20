The Shiyan-6 was launched in Guangzhou on Saturday and is expected to be commissioned next year. Photo: Handout
Chinese research ship launched to boost exploration activities, including in South China Sea
- The Shiyan-6 ‘will help safeguard sovereignty and also maritime rights and interests’, says deputy director of oceanology institute
- US$71.5 million vessel will be used for geophysics, ocean physics, sea-air interaction and other studies, according to state media
Topic | South China Sea
