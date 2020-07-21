Stanford University in California, where a visiting medical researcher from China has been accused of being on active service for the PLA. Photo: AP
US charges Chinese researcher with visa fraud, alleges active PLA duty
- FBI accuses Song Chen of lying about her status while conducting medical research at Stanford University
- Latest in a series of similar indictments aimed at countering espionage by China
Topic | US-China relations
