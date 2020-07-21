The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz leads a formation of ships in the Bay of Bengal as part of joint military exercises with India. Photo: AFPThe aircraft carrier USS Nimitz leads a formation of ships in the Bay of Bengal as part of joint military exercises with India. Photo: AFP
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz leads a formation of ships in the Bay of Bengal as part of joint military exercises with India. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

India and US conduct joint military exercises in Indian Ocean

  • The military operations come as both India and the US are embroiled in disputes with China
  • The US navy described the drills as designed to “provide security throughout the region”
Topic |   Diplomacy
Kinling LoLiu Zhen
Kinling Lo and Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 6:51pm, 21 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz leads a formation of ships in the Bay of Bengal as part of joint military exercises with India. Photo: AFPThe aircraft carrier USS Nimitz leads a formation of ships in the Bay of Bengal as part of joint military exercises with India. Photo: AFP
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz leads a formation of ships in the Bay of Bengal as part of joint military exercises with India. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE