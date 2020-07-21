The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz leads a formation of ships in the Bay of Bengal as part of joint military exercises with India. Photo: AFP
India and US conduct joint military exercises in Indian Ocean
- The military operations come as both India and the US are embroiled in disputes with China
- The US navy described the drills as designed to “provide security throughout the region”
Topic | Diplomacy
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz leads a formation of ships in the Bay of Bengal as part of joint military exercises with India. Photo: AFP