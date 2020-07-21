Ericsson, of Sweden, and Finland’s Nokia have won big projects in China, says a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. He said China hoped the openness to trade was reciprocated by the European Union. Photo: EPA-EFE
If Nokia and Ericsson can operate in China, our firms should be treated fairly in Europe: Beijing spokesman
- China’s foreign ministry spokesman calls ‘fake news’ on report that China is considering export reprisal against European telecoms if EU bans Huawei
- But he said China expected to trade in a ‘business environment that’s fair, open and indiscriminate’
