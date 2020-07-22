The US, Australia and Japan held a trilateral naval exercise in the Philippine Sea this week in an apparent challenge to China’s military build-up in the region. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
US has ‘stirred up trouble’ around the world, China’s foreign minister says
- Wang Yi also told Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh that the region should be ‘highly vigilant’ about US attempts to sabotage stability
- Beijing is trying to mend fences with Hanoi and other neighbours amid heightened tensions with Washington over the South China Sea
Topic | South China Sea
