Hong Kong national security law: Taiwan’s foreign minister urges countries to speak out against Beijing

  • As mainland China seeks ‘to expand its communist ideology and authoritarian international order, Taiwan is on the frontline of defending freedom and democracy’, Joseph Wu says
  • Island wants ‘to cooperate with like-minded countries to defend our way of life’, he says
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:15pm, 22 Jul, 2020

Taiwan’s foreign minister said the island wants to work with other democracies to support to the people of Hong Kong (pictured). Photo: Felix Wong
