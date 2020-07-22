Taiwan’s foreign minister said the island wants to work with other democracies to support to the people of Hong Kong (pictured). Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong national security law: Taiwan’s foreign minister urges countries to speak out against Beijing
- As mainland China seeks ‘to expand its communist ideology and authoritarian international order, Taiwan is on the frontline of defending freedom and democracy’, Joseph Wu says
- Island wants ‘to cooperate with like-minded countries to defend our way of life’, he says
