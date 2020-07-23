Observers say talks between the US and China can help to ensure their “cold war” does not develop into an armed conflict. Photo: US Pacific FleetObservers say talks between the US and China can help to ensure their “cold war” does not develop into an armed conflict. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
Observers say talks between the US and China can help to ensure their “cold war” does not develop into an armed conflict. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
China /  Diplomacy

US-China relations: can US Defence Secretary Mark Esper’s visit to Beijing stop a cold war getting hot?

  • Despite referring to China’s ‘bad behaviour’, Esper’s desire to visit suggests he is keen to see relations improve, observers say
  • Source close to People’s Liberation Army says military doesn’t want ties to be driven by China’s ‘wolf warrior diplomacy’
Topic |   South China Sea
Minnie ChanShi Jiangtao
Minnie Chan and Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 9:00am, 23 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Observers say talks between the US and China can help to ensure their “cold war” does not develop into an armed conflict. Photo: US Pacific FleetObservers say talks between the US and China can help to ensure their “cold war” does not develop into an armed conflict. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
Observers say talks between the US and China can help to ensure their “cold war” does not develop into an armed conflict. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
READ FULL ARTICLE