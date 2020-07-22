A protester holds up a BN(O) passport during a rally in Hong Kong in October. The British home secretary said BN(O) citizens in the city were “in a unique position”. Photo: Nora Tam
Britain unveils details of citizenship offer for Hongkongers with BN(O) passports
- An estimated 2.9 million people from Hong Kong will be able to apply to resettle in Britain from January
- The historic policy change is a response to Beijing imposing a national security law in the city
